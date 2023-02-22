Image of former Toronto Mayor John Tory crudely covered at Pearson airport

If you recently landed in Toronto, you may have noticed something different about the mayoral display in the arrivals section at Pearson airport.

Images of the display have been circulating online and show the likeness of former Toronto Mayor John Tory crudely covered with kraft paper and not a lot of tape.

The display is one of the first things passengers arriving at Pearson airport see before they set foot in the city, and also features (uncovered) images of Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which oversees operations at Canada’s busiest travel hub, for comment on the makeshift covering.

But, in an email, the GTAA said it had nothing to do with it.

“We investigated and learned that the mayor’s likeness was covered by a non-GTAA employee,” a spokesperson said.

A mayoral display at Pearson airport shows kraft paper covering the image former Toronto Mayor John Tory. (Reddit.com/shawnhuntersbackpack)

While the paper covering itself has been removed by the GTAA, the organization said the signage will eventually be “revised and re-installed” following a change in leadership.

Tory officially resigned as mayor last Friday after he admitted to having a relationship with a former staffer. He had held the city’s top job since 2014 and had started his third term after a landslide election victory in October.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie has since taken over some of the mayor's responsibilities.

City council still has to officially declare the office of the mayor as vacant, which is set to happen during its next meeting on March 29, and call for a by-election.

The city clerk will then set a deadline for when candidates can file their nomination papers. According to the Municipal Elections Act, election day would occur 45 days after the nomination deadline.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar