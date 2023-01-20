Illness outbreak sparks recall of some cheeses sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Le Fromage au Village and La Vache a Maillotte brand soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
The affected products distributed by Le Fromage au Village Inc. include Angelus, Le Casimir, Le Cendre de Notre-Dame and Melo-Dieux cheeses, which were sold in 150g, 200g and 275g packages.
The cheeses were sold in Ontario, Quebec and online, and may have been distributed nationally.
The recall was triggered by a food-borne illness outbreak, and the CFIA is investigating to confirm a link between the reported cases and the products.
Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
