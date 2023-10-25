Illegal firearms, 3D printed gun seized in Township of King investigation

A stash of illegal firearms, including a 3D printed gun, was seized in the Township of King last week.

York police executed a search warrant at a rural property on Highway 9 between the 11th Concession and the 15th Sideroad on Oct. 20.

Police say that officers ultimately found five illegal firearms – including a 3D printed handgun as well as ammunition and a suppressor. A suppressor is an attachment that reduces the sound of a gunshot.

“York Regional Police recognizes the devastating impact that illegal guns have on the communities we serve,” a press release issued by York Regional Police states. “Our members are committed to combatting this type of crime, and taking illegal guns off our streets through the Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy.”

A suspect, identified as 51-year-old George Zagouris of the Township of King, has been charged with 15 counts related to the investigation. These include: unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and careless storage of a firearm.

3D guns, otherwise known as “ghost guns” are firearms without serial numbers that are assembled from individual parts or 3D printers.

While these firearms are increasingly showing up at crime scenes in Canada and the United States, the RCMP says it is not keeping records on how often the weapons are used in crimes across the country.

“This presence is consistent with national and international trends observed, where privately made firearms are being used in criminal activity,” the RCMP said to CTV News in an email earlier this month.