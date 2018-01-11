

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts.

Toronto is in for some snow, and then another blast of cold weather this weekend.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton, Peel, York, and Durham, warning that a “very strong cold front” will follow the mild temperatures and rainy weather today.

Toronto will see a high of 9 C on Thursday and showers expected to be “patchy and light.” The rain could intensify tonight into Friday, the national weather agency said, adding that rainfall totals between 10 and 20 millimetres are likely.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said the rainfall could push up water levels in rivers and ponds and advised people to keep their distance during this time.

“What could occur is a build-up of water and ice behind bridges, culverts, piers or bends in a river channel,” spokesperson Rehana Rajabali told CTV News Toronto. “If that happens the water levels behind that dam of ice could rise very quickly.”

She said the TRCA will be monitoring the water level of the Don River on Friday, especially since it runs close to the Richmond Hill GO rail line.

Rain and melting snow could result in pooling on roads and in low-lying areas,

“A very strong cold front will cross the region from northwest to southeast on Friday bringing an abrupt end to the mild spell. Rain will quickly transition to snow, with a risk of brief freezing rain during the changeover. Snowfall amounts are expected to be limited to a few (centimetres),” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

“With the much colder air moving in on Friday, icy conditions on roads and sidewalks are likely due to the freezing of residual water from either melted snow or rain.”

The below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the GTA after noon on Friday.

A high of -10 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Saturday and the city will see a high of -11 C on Sunday.