

Katherine DeClerq and Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





There was a loud boom and the house shook as a block of ice, believed to be from a plane above, crashed through the roof of a Mississauga home on Wednesday.

Homeowner Carmela Caccavo said she was still in bed when she heard a “big, big crash” around 6:30 a.m.

“It’s like if you throw something down the stairs. I got scared,” she said. “I turned the light on and I just saw this huge hole on the roof and all the insulation on top of my clothes.”

The chunk of ice landed in the closet of Caccavo’s room.

Caccavo’s son, Michael Caccavo, said that he “woke up right away” when he heard the noise.

“At first, I was in shock and disbelief. I didn’t know what happened,” he explained.

He said the ice chunk weighed about five pounds and landed about two or three metres away from where his mother was sleeping.

“Even if maybe my dad or mom were getting ready in the morning, that’s where they put their clothes on,” Michael Caccavo said. “It’s scary.”

The family believes the ice must have fallen from a plane, as there was no wind or storm that night.

According to flight path data, an Air Canada Rouge flight, scheduled to land at Pearson International Airport at 6:41 a.m., would have been passing right over the house at the time.

It’s unclear how the ice would have fallen from the plane.

The roof has now been patched up.

“My mom is shaken up. She’s a little worried. She’s scared a little bit. But, we’re just happy everyone is ok, Michael Caccavo said.

Air Canada told CTV News Toronto that they were not aware of the situation and that the incident will be investigated by Transport Canada. Nav Canada, the company that owns and operates Canada’s air navigation system, said they will also be reaching out to the Caccavo family.