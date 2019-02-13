

Katherine DeClerq and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An investigation is underway in Ajax, Ont. after a woman was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint as she cleared snow from her windshield on Tuesday night.

Rosemary Eisenhut told police she was brushing snow from her Lexus SUV as it warmed up in Westney Heights Plaza at around 6 p.m. when a man with a gun ambushed her and forced his way into her car.

“I was at the back window, the passenger window on the driver’s side, scrapping when an individual approached me and waved a gun at me and said ‘step away from your car … I'm going to take it,’” Eisenhut told CTV News Toronto. “So at that point I responded with – ‘no you're not’ and he said ‘yes I am’ and stepped toward me and I stepped into him while he still had the gun.”

The 62-year-old said the man pushed her back and opened the door to the car.

“I followed him into the car, leaned across him to try and grab the car keys to turn the car off or grab the steering wheel.”

While she was trying to get her keys, a second man opened the passenger side door and got in.

“They started to drive away, so I was half in the car, half out, the door was still opening, so they dragged me about 25, 30 feet across the parking before he hit my hand and I fell out of the car,” Eisenhut said.

The pair took off in the vehicle with Eisenut’s personal items still inside. The suspects were last seen driving south on Westney Road.

Eisenhut suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for an assessment.

The first suspect, who police believe was holding the handgun, has been described as a black male who is between 25 and 30 years old with a tall build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweater and a “high-collared jacket.”

The second suspect has been described as a white man who is between 20 and 30 years old.

In an effort to locate the vehicle, police have released an image.

The white Lexus SUV RX400H is a 2006 model with the licence plate BJLH 365.

Eisenhut said that the suspect with the gun looked “almost distressed” during the incident.

“I think he was shocked that I wasn't having it and that he had a gun and I clearly didn't and no way to defend myself and I still kept at him.”

Toronto police Const. George Tudos said that while everyone reacts to danger differently, he does not suggest fighting back in the event of a carjacking.

“At the end of the day it's property. It's something that can be replaced, but as for your health and your life, you know that's something that can't be replaced,” he said.

Tudos said he has a “strong feeling” that police will recover the vehicle.

Eisenhut is warning other drivers to be aware of their surroundings when they are clearing snow or ice off their vehicles.

“We all do this. We live in Canada. We get snow. We get ice. Everybody jumps in their car, turns their car on, puts their defroster on and takes the scrapper out and scrapes their car,” she said. “It's a simple act and it happens very quickly is to just check your surroundings.”

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about this incident is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.