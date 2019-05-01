

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The mother of a teen who was gunned down while waiting for a bus in the city’s west-end 10 years ago says that while she has forgiven her son’s killers, she still wants them to come forward.

Jarvis St. Remy was on his way home from a friend’s house around 10:45 p.m. on May 1, 2009 when he was shot. His mother said that he had called her that night to say that he was at the bus stop and would be home soon. A short time later, the phone rang—but it was the police on the other end of the line.

“I still remember that night, the phone call,” Clemee Joseph told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “That is a feeling I won’t wish on anyone else.”

St. Remy was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old was weeks away from graduating from Western Technical-Commercial School.

At the time, investigators said they believed at least two male suspects were involved in the murder. They also said that St. Remy was not known to police and they did not know a motive for his death.

Ten years later, no suspects have been identified in the case.

To honour her son on the anniversary of his death, Joseph, her family and a number of friends gathered at the bus shelter where St. Remy was standing when he was killed. Holding flowers and wearing t-shirts and buttons featuring photographs of St. Remy and the words “rest in peace”, the family still holds out hope that someone will be held accountable in the case.

“That ‘why’ still keeps haunting me,” Joseph said. “I’m calling on that person. Do the right thing. Put me out of my misery. It’s been 10 years. I’ve forgiven you.”

“Just turn yourself in.”

She said the last 10 years have been challenging. St. Remy was her first child and she said the two of them had “a very close relationship.” She also said that she regrets that her youngest son, who was born two years after St. Remy passed away, will never know his older brother.

“We will still remember him,” she said. “He is always part of our lives and will always be a part of our lives. When people ask me how many kids I have, I say three, because I count him as being there with me.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Scott Lightfoot