'I'm terrified': Ontario woman loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo

Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton