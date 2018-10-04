

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The mother of a man shot dead in North York almost two years ago says that she will continue to feel “frozen” until her son’s murder is solved.

“Until we get closure, I’m on the edge,” the victim’s mother, Barbara Gill, told CTV News Toronto. “I haven’t mourned. I haven’t cried.”

Dylan Gill, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, was killed in the early morning on Jan. 23, 2017, while travelling in a vehicle with friends. They were heading south on Islington Avenue, near Milady Road.

Police say he was involved in “some type of altercation” at a club called Cameo Lounge in Woodbridge before the shooting and that Gill was the only person in the vehicle who was targeted.

In May 2017, police released security camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. But the family says there have been no further updates on the homicide case.

“Right now, we’re frozen,” Barbara said. “Like, frozen in time. We can’t move. We can’t breathe sometimes.”

Dylan’s father, Shabi Khoshaba, said that it has been hard for the family, knowing that the police have no new leads on the case.

“It’s very hard, very hard to wake up every day and realize he’s not there and that somebody took him for no reason.”

The family had T-shirts made up for Gill’s funeral in 2017, which features a photograph of their son with the word’s “rest in peace” written on it. The shirt is framed in their home. They plan on having more t-shirts made up for Gill’s upcoming birthday on Monday. He would have turned 26.

“I go into stage ‘Oh he’s not dead. He’s in Cuba. He’s going to come soon,’ Barbara said. “And this is how I live my life.”

“These guns, this violence happening, something has to be done. I don’t wish even my worst enemy the pain we’re going through right now. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” she said.

The family is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact police.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Miranda Anthistle