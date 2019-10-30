Two Bowmanville neighbours say they had to wait five months for their driveways to be paved after they were ripped up, causing them concern with winter approaching.

Helen Schrank and Angela Fisher have been friends for 12 years, so when they needed a new driveway, two years ago, they decided to have it done at the same time with the same company.

But they said that as soon as the job was completed, they noticed problems.

“Between the cracking on Helen and Dave's side, we had sinkholes and there were also depressions from our cars being parking in the driveway,” Fisher said.

Each neighbour paid $2,000 to have their portion of the driveway paved. The job came with a warranty, so they said they demanded the driveway be torn up and paved again.

The neighbours said the company ignored their calls for almost a year. They eventually complained to the Better Business Bureau and the paver agreed to come back and rip up the driveway in June.

Five months later, both homeowners were still waiting for their driveways to be paved.

“Since then, we have been fighting with the paving company to come back and do our driveway,” Schrank said.

Schrank and Fisher said they were concerned that with winter approaching, the gravel driveway would be difficult to manage.

“I'm not surprised given the way things have been going. I'm not happy," said Fisher.

When CTV News Toronto contacted the paving company they said there were communication problems and scheduling difficulties that prevented them from getting the job done. The company apologized and said it would immediately schedule a date to pave the driveway and within days – they did.

Both Schrank and Fisher say they are pleased the driveway has been done to their satisfaction and are relieved to have it completed before the first snowfall.