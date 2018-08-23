

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say they are investigating the possible armed abduction of a woman from the porch of a home in Richmond Hill early on Thursday morning.

At about 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, police say a woman rang the doorbell of a home on High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, in the Bayview Avenue and Highway 7 area, but no one answered it.

A security camera positioned at the door then recorded a male, carrying what appeared to be a handgun, approaching the victim.

The female victim is heard repeatedly saying “stop,” with the armed male replying that he should “slam one in your head right now.”

“Get in the **** car right now,” he is then heard saying.

“I think I am going to die,” the female victim then says.

The suspect is then seen pulling the victim by her hair out to the street and into a waiting vehicle, which appears to be a small SUV.

“I’m gonna kill you,” he is heard saying before the car door shuts.

The suspect is described as a black male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and possibly carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423.