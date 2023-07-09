'I'm coming home': NBA podcaster who quit his job to play pickup around the world brings tour to Toronto
Leigh Ellis was already living any basketball fan’s dream.
As one of the hosts of ‘No Dunks,’ a popular NBA podcast from The Athletic – formerly ‘The Starters,’ an NBA TV show – Ellis made a living geeking out on the sport he’s always loved.
But in October of last year, he surprised listeners and his fellow hosts alike by announcing that he was resigning from the show to travel the world playing pickup basketball.
Shortly after that announcement, he embarked on what he calls the “20-20-20” tour, with the goal of playing 20 games of pickup hoops in 20 cities in 20 different countries.
The tour has made 13 stops so far, and his next one will be in Toronto on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the underpass courts, located at 29 Lower River Street. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ellis, who started his sports journalism career as an intern at The Score in Toronto almost 15 years ago.
Ellis told CP24.com that he got the idea for his new endeavour while travelling to Europe with his wife and two young sons in recent summers during the NBA offseason.
While he was abroad, he would often head to outdoor basketball courts to shoot around, and ended up playing countless pickup basketball games with strangers.
“I put those clips up on social media just [to say] ‘hey look I'm having a great time here in Berlin playing basketball,’ and I got flooded with messages from all around the world,” Ellis said.
“People saying, ‘if you're in my city, or in Japan, Brazil, Greece, Turkey, or wherever, and you want to play, I’ll organize a run.’ And at first I didn't think much of it, but then the more I got these messages, I said to my wife, I wonder if I could turn this into something.”
The 47-year-old said he wanted to take people up on their offers to play pickup on courts around the world, and in doing so, merge two of his biggest passions; travel and basketball.
“The more I thought about it, I said to my wife, something like this is only going to happen if I make it happen, and that means sacrificing my stable career that I've gotten to this point, but at the same time if you're not prepared to take on a big risk, you're not going to gain a big reward,” he said.
“And not only that, I think the biggest key for me is if you wait for the timing to be right, you'll never do anything. You sometimes just have to cut that cord and [say] I'm diving in the deep end here.”
FROM AUSTRALIA TO TORONTO TO ATLANTA
Ellis, originally from Sunbury, Australia, first came to Toronto as a backpacker in 2001, and ended up living in the city for about a year.
“[It] was amazing because that was the same year that the Leafs swept the [Ottawa Senators] in the first round, then they had that incredible seven-game series with the New Jersey Devils in the second round, [and] at the same time the Raptors had their series with the [Philadelphia 76ers] – the Vince Carter and Allen Iverson series,” Ellis said.
“So, my first six to eight weeks in Toronto, I was seeing the most amazing city light up because their sports teams were doing so well – it was incredible. And it was great, so I fell in love instantly with Toronto after I moved there.”
Ellis also met his future wife in Toronto, and after a brief stint in the U.K., he moved back to Canada and got married, eventually taking a job as an intern at The Score.
That’s where he met J.E. Skeets, Tas Melas, and Jason Doyle, Toronto Metropolitan (formerly Ryerson) University graduates and creators of an NBA podcast called ‘The Basketball Jones’ that had been picked up by The Score.
Ellis eventually joined the crew, and prior to the 2013 season, NBA TV asked the group if they would be interested in turning the podcast into a TV show, which led to them all relocating to Atlanta, Georgia.
“We did that for six incredible years. [It was a] really amazing time working there and being on NBA TV and talking basketball with your friends,” Ellis said.
It was during that time that Ellis was able to show off his encyclopedic knowledge of the NBA dating back to the 1980s.
He also developed his catch phrase “very solid play,” which he awarded each week to a play made by a player or team that wasn’t particularly flashy, but was effective and fundamentally sound.
After their contract wasn’t renewed with NBA TV in 2019, the group went back to their podcasting roots, starting No Dunks, which Skeets and Melas still co-host alongside Trey Kerby, and Doyle still produces.
In early October of last year, when Ellis abruptly announced his departure from the show, Skeets said that while he was disappointed to see Ellis leave, he was impressed by his willingness to try something new.
“It’s how you’ve always lived your life,” Skeets said.
‘BASKETBALL IS THE LANGUAGE’
Ellis said that one of the things he loves about playing pickup basketball with strangers in other countries is that the game transcends age, culture, and language barriers.
“That's what makes it so cool. There's no language barrier when you step on the court. Basketball is the language; it's like, let's play, let's pass and share the ball,” Ellis said.
“Instantly, you become a teammate even when you don't know a single thing about that person, and you're competing to win of course, but you’re not rubbing it in anyone's face, you're just [trying to] see if we can achieve a little something here together as two strangers, and that feeling is what I love.”
So far, Ellis’ 20-20-20 tour has taken him to over a dozen countries across the globe, including some in the basketball-crazed Balkans, where he shared a meal with NBA star Luka Doncic’s father in Slovenia, and was shown around the Drazen Petrovic museum by the late Croatian basketball star’s mother.
Leigh Ellis and Sasa Doncic, NBA star Luka Doncic's father.
Ellis said that he wishes he had a camera crew with him to capture moments like those, but he would need additional funding to make that happen.
In his farewell episode of No Dunks, Ellis said he hopes his new endeavor is able to make money in the long run, but he understands that it may take some time.
“The primary goal here is not to make money, [that said], I’m hoping to generate a revenue, but you guys know, these things don’t start off making money, you have to put some time into it,” he said.
For now, Ellis is documenting his 20-20-20 tour on social media, where followers can see videos and images of pickup runs being played on picturesque basketball courts all over the world.
“The one thing I love about basketball courts that's really different than pretty much any other sport is depending on the city you're in, if it's an outdoor court, you can get the most amazing view, the most amazing court, beautiful weather, and that's what I love,” Ellis said.
Leigh Ellis in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Playing basketball and connecting with people on outdoor courts is something Ellis says he did countless times while living in Toronto.
“I've played basketball with guys from literally all over the world in Toronto. I used to have a run on the Danforth, and those guys actually still run; there were Filipino guys, there were Mexican guys, there was a guy from Greece, so I've always felt in Toronto like a Torontonian even though I'm not a Canadian in that sense,” Ellis said.
“And there’s so much more passion for basketball [in Toronto] now.”
Ellis says anyone is welcome to show up for a pickup run on Thursday, adding that he’s expecting a big turn out, but he’ll make sure everyone gets a chance to play.
“Based on the messages I've received, it’s going to be a fairly big crowd. And really, all it's going to be is; turn up, we’ll pick some teams and we’ll play. Everyone will get a chance to play and show their stuff,” Ellis said.
“And also, it's really important for me that girls understand that they are just as welcome and they're going to have just as much opportunity to play because this is not just a guy thing.”
Ellis says he hopes the event can connect people and forge friendships that go beyond the court.
“That's been the most meaningful thing to me, that people have found friends and connections through basketball and that's what I hope is going to happen in Toronto,” he said.
“And having obviously lived there and spent a big chunk of my life, a very meaningful part of my life as well; getting married, having my first child, getting my career off the ground, I'm coming home in that sense, so I hope and expect to have a big crowd.”
Photos courtesy of Leigh Ellis.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
Montreal
-
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: source
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Saturday did not survive, a source has confirmed.
-
This baby has been on Que.'s daycare waitlist since he was an embryo -- and he's not alone
Despite repeated promises to open more daycare spots, many Quebec families are still struggling to find accommodations for their young children.
-
Inmate fatally stabbed at Riviere-des-Prairies jail: police
An inmate was killed during an altercation at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal on Saturday, provincial police (SQ) confirmed. Police have identified him as 27-year-old Anthony Aberzger.
London
-
St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU
Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday. His favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A joint police investigation is underway after a deceased man was discovered inside an Owen Sound residence earlier this week, with police deeming it as 'suspicious.'
-
'I know their pain': Mother who lost child 14 years ago empathizes with St. Thomas, Ont. family
Wendy Armstrong knows exactly how the Curtis family from St. Thomas are feeling this week. 'I don't wish this on any parent,' said Armstrong, who lost her son Devon Tinus in March of 2009 in a crash involving an impaired driver.
Kitchener
-
Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern
Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.
-
'All about community': Punk rock flea market comes to downtown Kitchener
The punk rock scene was in full force in downtown Kitchener.
-
'Olympics for regular people': Good Games come to University of Guelph
Over 500 athletes are competing in The Good Games at the University of Guelph this weekend, an event which organizers call, “the Olympics for regular people.”
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday.
-
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating shooting that injured 3
Police in Cornwall, Ont. are investigating a shooting late Saturday that sent three people to hospital.
-
Ottawa Hospital to pay city $12.9M to allow long-term care project to go through near Riverside Campus
A slice of land near the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus could one day become a major long-term care and retirement complex, but it would require city council not act on an agreement between the city and the hospital over land use.
Windsor
-
Man arrested after approaching police cruiser while wielding large knife: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in police custody after he allegedly charged at a police cruiser while holding a large knife over the weekend, police in Chatham-Kent said.
-
Bosnian-Canadians commemorate 28th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide
Three decades later, Sijana Dzinic still has a vivid memory of the day she was forced to flee Bosnia after losing her grandparents and uncle to the Srebrenica genocide.
-
Stellantis deal reached, a community in mourning, an outlaw motorcycle club, SIU investigation and Windsor on the silver screen: Top Windsor stories this week
Windsor police crack down on an outlaw motorcycle club, Stellantis' EV battery plant gets the green light, Windsor mourns the death of Dave Hunter, the SIU is investigating after a man allegedly stole a firearm from an OPP cruiser, and Windsor hits the silver screen. Here's a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Barrie
-
Police open arson investigation after Orillia house fire
Provincial police have started an arson investigation after a fire at a home in Orillia late Saturday.
-
No injuries after Barrie house fire
Barrie fire crews were kept busy when flames erupted in a residential garage Saturday night.
-
Barrie first responders rally together for Youth Haven
It was a fun-filled day Saturday as the Barrie Farmers' Market hosted Community Services Day.
Atlantic
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
'Saint John Helps Ukraine' supports two projects in war zone
“Saint John Helps Ukraine” brought out hundreds of people for entertainment and food in Rockwood Park on Saturday, as Ukraine marked 500 days of war.
-
A New Brunswick teen needs size 18 hockey skates. They cost $1,600 to make.
Like a lot of kids his age, Laylan Taylor is passionate about hockey. But unlike a lot of kids in his age group, he can't find skates that fit him. The Salisbury, N.B., teen wears size 18 EE skates, which cost $1,610 to make.
Calgary
-
Protesters gather outside Stampede to protest animal cruelty
Animal rights activists protested outside the Stampede Grounds Saturday. Dozens gathered at Macleod Trail and 17 Avenue S.W., across from Victoria Park LRT station.
-
Investigation underway in Rocky View County structure fire
Rocky View County fire crews knocked down a fire in an industrial building Friday night.
-
Canadian Michael Woods secures biggest career win at the top of legendary Tour mountain
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
City orders protesters to dismantle Brady Road blockade
The City of Winnipeg has given protesters at the Brady Road Landfill until noon on Monday to remove their blockade demanding the search for the remains of two women in another landfill across town.
-
STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area
A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.
Vancouver
-
Family calls for justice on second anniversary of Indigenous man's killing by Mounties
The sounds of taiko drummers dominated Vancouver's Grandview Park on Saturday, as loved ones gathered for a vigil on the two year anniversary of the death of Jared Lowndes.
-
Employers want arbitrator for maintenance issues as talks resume in B.C. port strike
Talks between the two sides in an ongoing port strike in British Columbia have resumed, ending a days-long stretch away from the negotiating table.
-
'Completely devastating': Victim grapples with losses following last month's massive Maple Ridge fire
Dave Schneider struggled to salvage any of his belongings after the house he rented burnt down. He, along with hundreds of others, are now without a place to call home following a massive fire in Maple Ridge last month that sparked at a five-storey condo building under construction and destroyed it.
Edmonton
-
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
-
High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning
Edmonton, and most of Alberta, is under a heat warning as daytime highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees over the weekend.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.