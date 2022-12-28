'I'll make sure people stay here forever': Sunwing rep says to Ont. family stuck in Cancun
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”
The comments were caught on video by another passenger as travellers were shuffled from hotels to airports and back again for days, some sleeping in hotel lobbies or on airport floors.
“I was devastated. I have paid Sunwing to take me back to Toronto. I’m not asking for a favour,” Ritesh Bhatia told CTV News on Wednesday. “They should understand that we are in trouble. We have a baby to take care of.”
The previously unreported exchange is an illustration of how powerless hundreds of passengers felt as they were given confusing and conflicting information by the airline, as operational difficulties were compounded by a North America wide storm.
Canada’s Transport Minister, Omar Alghabra, tweeted Wednesday he is concerned with the current situation with Sunwing Airlines.
“This ongoing situation is unacceptable. Canadians must receive the information they need to return safely. We expect all airlines to keep their passengers informed when it comes to delivering a service that they were paid to do,” he wrote.
One video shows Bhatia’s son Rumi crying in his arms as he speaks to one airline representative on Christmas Eve, days after they had been unable to return from a Cancun vacation that was supposed to have ended on Dec. 21.
Bhatia told CTV News he arrived early that day to wait in line, but found himself at the bottom of a list prepared by a Sunwing representative about people who may be getting on a flight to Toronto.
“I was infuriated with that. I was with a five month old baby, waiting since early in the morning,” Bhatia said.
That’s when he says that representative told him to back off, saying, “I will make sure people stay here forever.”
A video taken by another passenger shows part of the exchange, which left Bhatia scared that the representative could follow through and he would be stranded for much longer.
CTV News reached out to Sunwing with questions about the video on Tuesday, but has not yet heard back.
Ritesh Bhatia is seen in this undated photograph with his family.
Passenger Hina Cacheiro Low told CTV News she saw the exchange too.
“I didn’t take it as a joke,” she said. “I took it as, “Whoa, we’re not in Canada, I don’t fully understand what laws apply here and what could happen to me if we say the wrong thing or upset the wrong person.”
Cacherio Low said her family was also left in the dark, and that she rarely received any updates on new flights from Sunwing, thanks to an app that didn’t seem to work.
One photo shows her family lying on a blanket over a concrete sidewalk outside the Cancun airport at around 2 a.m. waiting to see if they will have a hotel room to sleep in that night.
“It’s definitely not the Christmas we imagined,” she said. “It’s definitely been a nightmare.”
They were among hundreds stuck at Sunwing destinations including Cancun and Cuba. Video taken by passengers at the Cancun airport shows them chanting “take us home!” Cacheiro Low said angry passengers at the airport were met with gun-toting security forces.
After losing hope in Sunwing, Cacheiro Low says she spent $4,000 on new flights that got them back to Toronto on Monday night — money they’re not sure they will ever see.
CTV Aviation Specialist Phil Durdey said the first few cancelled flights had a domino effect on the remainder of Sunwing’s network.
“It snowballed because Sunwing doesn’t fly every day to that destination. So the people get pushed off for a couple days. But the other aircraft are already full. The problem is there are not enough seats to go around, and they’ve got to start chartering aircraft,” he said.
Sunwing tweeted Tuesday, “We have completed 2 recovery flights so far this week, planned another 8 recovery flights which are scheduled to depart up to and including Dec 30, and are currently finalizing recovery plans for our remaining passengers in destination.”
Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs told CTV News that Sunwing telling Bhatia that he may never go home is akin to breaking a contract.
“This moment will be very important in that passenger getting compensation. This should be compensated beyond the normal framework. This is outrageous, this is egregious, what we are seeing,” he said.
Bhatia said after the representative told him that, he stayed quiet, and got on a Sunwing flight home the following day.
Only now, in Canada, did he feel safe talking about his experience.
“These kinds of threats should not be given to any passenger. They were not kind to us,” Bhatia said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from China
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
From centrepiece to curb: How to get rid of your Christmas tree sustainably
Canadians looking to dispose of their Christmas tree after the holidays should consider sustainable alternatives that give back to Mother Nature or their community.
5 things to know for Thursday, December 29, 2022
Two suspects are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer, fishers rally around the family of one of their own lost at sea in Nova Scotia, and Afghan refugees share their stories of being stuck in camps after fleeing the Taliban. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
Quebec to expand tracking-bracelet program for domestic violence suspects in 2023
Twelve months ago Quebec became the first jurisdiction in Canada to launch a two-pronged tracking system for domestic violence suspects, and while victims' rights groups welcome the technology, they want to know more about its effectiveness. The program is set to expand in 2023.
-
Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.
London
-
London, Ont. man facing multiple charges following traffic stop
A 25-year-old man from London is facing more than a half-dozen charges after a traffic stop late last week revealed he allegedly stole a vehicle and was driving intoxicated, Middlesex County OPP said.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identified
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
Kitchener
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
ER expansion plans in the works at Guelph General but 'stopgap' trailer will remain for a few more years
For the past two years, a trailer outside Guelph General Hospital has been the first point of contact for many emergency department patients.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
North Bay-area goalies cheer on hometown hero at the World Juniors
With the World Junior Hockey Championship now in full swing, the excitement about Team Canada is growing.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Top 14 news stories in Ottawa in 2022
A number of stories have dominated the headlines on CTVNewsOttawa.ca and on CTV News in 2022. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this year.
-
Baggage backlog continues at Ottawa Airport
Some travellers arriving in Ottawa are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage, as airlines deal with cancelled flights and luggage delays over the holidays.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
Windsor
-
Early morning house fire
Windsor fire crews were called out just after midnight for a blaze in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.
-
Is it spring or winter in Windsor-Essex?
The spring-like weather continues in Windsor-Essex Thursday with showers and temperatures well above the freezing mark.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
Barrie
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Orillia rink reopens after month long closure due to Legionella link
A mechanical problem and a Legionella outbreak have kept Orillia’s Rotary Place closed since early November.
Atlantic
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
Calgary
-
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
-
Family of fallen Calgary police officer troubled by OPP constable’s death
The shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable just outside of Hagersville is hitting close to home for the family of a fallen Calgary police officer.
-
U.K. man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
Winnipeg
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Brady landfill remains closed amid protest at entrance
Winnipeg's only active landfill remains closed to the public ten days after a blockade at the facility's entrance first went into place.
-
'We're really done': Manitoban stuck in Cuba details frustrating ordeal
Manitobans who travelled to Cuba for the holidays are still stuck in the tropical country, despite their original return date being Dec. 24.
Vancouver
-
Increase in B.C. police shootings highlights need for reform, advocate says
A report that found British Columbia led the country in police shootings this year highlights the need for law enforcement reform, according to a Vancouver-based advocate.
-
Canadian Army reservists gather in Chilliwack for annual disaster response training
Hundreds of reservists with the Canadian Armed Forces have gathered in Chilliwack, B.C., for their annual disaster training.
-
British Columbians unhappy with the province's justice system, poll finds
Fewer than one in five British Columbians give the province's justice system high grades, according to a new survey.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
-
'No flight for you here': St. Albert man describes Sunwing flight chaos in Cancun
It was a much-needed vacation for St. Albert's Bryan Watson and his family, but it didn't turn out as planned.
-
Edmonton mom says family has saved $25K since going car-free
An Edmonton woman says her family has saved $25,000 since selling both of their vehicles and switching to bikes.