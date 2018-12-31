

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The new head of Toronto’s homicide unit said he is shocked by the mass-casualty events that have rocked the city in 2018, but it is the everyday gun violence that disturbs him the most.

Insp. Hank Idsinga was thrust into the role of acting head of the homicide unit in July amid an investigation into an alleged serial killer in the city’s east end, a van attack in North York that claimed the lives of 10 people, and a mass shooting along the Danforth.

The mass-casualty events, in addition to the record number of murders that took place within the city, have led to what Idsinga calls a busy and challenging year.

“Seeing a little 10-year-old girl shot while she is out with her father on the Danforth, I find that very disturbing,” he said in a year-end interview with CTV News Toronto. “We never want to see anything like that happening again. There are a lot of initiatives in place and a lot of efforts being made by officers in the divisions to prevent things like this happening.”

Idsinga said he knew back in 1989, when he first joined the Toronto Police Service, that he wanted to help solve murders. He was working as a uniformed officer at 14 Division when he came across his first homicide scene.

“I remember the first murder that I went to at Lansdowne and College as a uniformed police officer, and the Detective Sergeant from homicide arriving on scene and just taking control of that, and eventually solving that homicide and thinking to myself, that's what I want to do.”

About a decade later, he joined the homicide unit. He was promoted to Detective-Sergeant in 2011.

Idsinga was one of the officers leading the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur after the remains of several men reported missing were discovered in large planters in the city’s Leaside neighbourhood. That case, he said, took up a significant amount of resources for Toronto police.

“On January 17 of this year, when suddenly it all came together, our lives were essentially put on hold for months afterwards. And it took us right into July when we did that final excavation on Mallory. And it's still ongoing,” he said. “That took up a huge, huge portion of the first half of our year.”

Despite working on a number of high-profile cases, Idsinga said that it is the everyday violence in Toronto that truly disturbs him.

“We had a murder at Young-Dundas Square, which was solved, where a young man was shot and killed,” he said. “I find that very disturbing, that we are having a murder like that, right in the heart of the city at Young and Dundas, at a fairly prime time at night, at 11 o’clock at night, where there was a lot of innocent bystanders and passersbys that very well could have gotten struck by bullets as well.”

In total, there have been 96 murders in 2018. Twenty-two of those cases remain unsolved.

“I’m never happy there are unsolved cases out there. I would like to see all of them solved. The cases, especially the unsolved ones, even the solved ones, really never leave you. You’re thinking about it at night, when you wake up.”

Police have attributed the 28 per cent surge in gun homicides from last year to gang turf wars heating up in the city, a fact Idsinga said he can’t seem to grasp.

“One of the issues that not only I find disturbing, (that) we as a service find disturbing, is the number of shootings that we've had where it's individuals from one neighbourhood, going to another neighbourhood that they don't like for whatever reason, and just shooting the first people that they see,” he said. “Whether they know them or not. That’s a big problem.”

“I don’t understand the rationale at all going through these individuals minds.”

Idsinga said that despite the high homicide rate, Toronto is “absolutely” still a safe place to live.

“If you look at cities across Canada, on a per capita basis compared to Toronto, Toronto is still an extremely safe place to be.”

As the police service enters 2019, Idsinga said that his “pipe dream” would be to help his office solve 100 per cent of the homicide cases.

“May be a bit of a pipe dream,” he said. “No, I've got a few things structurally that I want to change in the office. We’ve constantly have a large turnover of personnel, so that’s something that I have manage that. And we'll see what 2019 brings us.”

Idsinga became the permanent head of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit in early December.