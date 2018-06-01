

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto woman is warning other bar patrons about the importance of watching their bags.

Carolyn Roy was enjoying a meal at the Pint Public House in the Entertainment District with friends before heading to a Blue Jays game. Her purse was hanging on the back of her chair. At the end of her meal, she turned to get her wallet to pay the bill. That’s when she realized her wallet was missing.

“My immediate reaction is that I must have dropped it, but it did seem suspicious that my bag was left wide open,” she told CTV News Toronto. “I don’t usually leave my bag open like that.”

Surveillance footage at the bar showed a man and a woman, both wearing hats and sunglasses, covering her handbag with their coats and fishing for her wallet.

“I felt disgusted, watching this man reach into my purse right behind my back in front of my friends and family.”

Once the couple got hold of the wallet, they hugged and left the restaurant.

Roy says she feels “violated.” She has cancelled all her bank cards and replaced her identification, but knows she will have to constantly monitor for identity fraud.

“For about a week I had no credit cards, nothing. Everything’s gone. I had to replace everything with Service Ontario.”

Toronto police say this kind of theft is common.

“Distraction thefts do happen on a daily basis, however the police report is not always put in by the victim” said Const. Jennifferjit Sidhu.

Roy says she has filed a police report, but wants others to be a little less trusting when out with friends.

“Do not leave your bag unattended. Keep it on you wherever you go. Don’t trust that anybody is going to see something suspicious happening,” she said.