

Corey Baird , CTV News Toronto





Last year, Celena Seusahai was simply happy to compete in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s King and Queen showcase.

But tonight, she’ll try to become only the second woman in history to win back-to back pageant queen honours.

“I go in with no expectations. I do it for the fun of it, so winning is just a bonus,” Seusahai told CTV News Toronto today.

She certainly entered last year’s competition without pressure.

Not many people expected her to dethrone Joella Crichton, a nine time Queen Of The Band. Crichton has since retired, leaving this year’s field wide open.

“I honestly thought I was going to lose. You have this experienced person who’s won so I was shocked. I was so excited.”



Celena Seusahai prepares her costume ahead of the show. (Corey Baird)

The 20-year-old started competing in the Carnival’s junior pageant when she was eight-years-old and it’s become a family affair.

Her father Dexter leads the band she’ll perform with tonight at Lamport Stadium.

“It’s not enough to have a good horse, you need a good jockey,” laughed the elder Seusahai.

“I know she’s ready. Her costume is way better than last year. Winning isn’t all, but winning is what everyone wants.”

The King and Queen Band show serves as the kick-off to this weekend’s Toronto Carribean Carnival. Participants are judged on their costumes and daning.