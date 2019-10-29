A Holocaust survivor spoke to hundreds of students at a Mississauga school Tuesday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Holocaust Education Week, describing how he lost the memory of his twin sister as he entered a concentration camp in Poland.

Pinchas Gutter told the more than 600 students packed inside an auditorium in Glenforest Secondary School that he can remember every detail of his time inside a Nazi concentration camp, but memories more important to him are fading.

He said he does not feel as hurt by the memories of the concentration camp as much as he feels hurt about what he is forgetting about the past.

“I can’t remember my sister, my twin sister Sabina is gone completely out of my mind, and it hurt like anything,” he said Tuesday.

He said he lost the memory of her face as they arrived at the Majdanek concentration camp in 1943.

All he can remember, he told the students, is a blond, braided ponytail. He said he can remember it swinging as she ran over to their mother for one last hug before she was separated and taken to a gas chamber.

He said his mother and father also died at Majdanek.



Holocaust survivor Pinchas Gutter spoke to hundreds of students at a Mississauga school on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Sean Leathong/CTV News Toronto)

Gutter said losing the memory of his twin sister’s face is what has inspired him to share his stories about the Holocaust with young people.

“Not only is the fact that I have lost her, but that her memory is wiped out,” he said. “The [most] important thing [for] human beings is memories.”

Gutter said he wants young people to know firsthand what happened in the holocaust.

“It's very important to impart your story about the Holocaust and about all inequity, to young people to teach them the opposite,” he said.

Gutter’s message had an impact on Sakena Baig, a Grade 12 student at the school, who said his talk helped make these stories feel more personal.

"I think now days, kids our age, we lack a lot of empathy. And with all the things, bad things going around the world, we need to learn empathy,” she said Tuesday.

Student Gira Chawda told CTV News Toronto that hearing stories like this are important to understand that this could happen again.

“It is said that history doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes," she said. "Most of these things still happen now days, racism, it's all around us, even in school."

Gutter said that his story is more important now than ever because he’s noticed a rise in political behaviour that he sees as familiar.

"You can call it racial discrimination or something but it's not. It's actually nationalism that is … using different forms of inculcating into people hatred towards others,” he said. “That is the problem that worries me."

Holocaust Education Week is taking place from Nov. 3 until Nov. 10.