TORONTO -- He may be leaving Toronto, but Serge Ibaka says he'll always be a Raptor.

The 31-year-old took to social media Sunday to dole out thanks for his time with the team, saying “the love I have received on this journey I will never forget.”

Ibaka says he had great teammates and staff with the Raptors, and “a fan base that is second to none.”

His message comes amid multiple reports that Ibaka, a free agent, has signed a two-year, US$19-million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The seven-foot forward came to Toronto in a trade with the Orlando Magic in 2017, and played a crucial role in helping the squad win its 2019 championship title.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with the Raptors last season.

How to explain what Toronto, Canada, and the Raptors mean to me? I was welcomed to a new country and a new team more than three years ago and I felt at home from day one. I feel really blessed to have played for this city, these fans, and this organization. pic.twitter.com/ptCtzVCs0c — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) November 22, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.