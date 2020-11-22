Advertisement
'I am one of yours forever,' departing Serge Ibaka tells Raptors fans
Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka reacts after making a basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
TORONTO -- He may be leaving Toronto, but Serge Ibaka says he'll always be a Raptor.
The 31-year-old took to social media Sunday to dole out thanks for his time with the team, saying “the love I have received on this journey I will never forget.”
Ibaka says he had great teammates and staff with the Raptors, and “a fan base that is second to none.”
His message comes amid multiple reports that Ibaka, a free agent, has signed a two-year, US$19-million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The seven-foot forward came to Toronto in a trade with the Orlando Magic in 2017, and played a crucial role in helping the squad win its 2019 championship title.
Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with the Raptors last season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.