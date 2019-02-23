

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Hydro One says that heavy winds on Sunday could cause hundreds of outages” across the province.

A large swath of southern Ontario, including the entire GTA, is under a wind warning ahead of winds that could gust up to 110 km/h.

"An area of strong southwesterly winds will develop over the Toronto to Barrie corridor late Sunday morning and move eastward early in the afternoon through Kingston, meterologists say. "A few locations along the shorelines of Lake Ontario may gust to 110 kilometres per hour at times late in the morning or in the afternoon."

In an advisory sent out on Saturday morning, Hydro one said that its own predication tool is suggesting that there could be widespread outages across much of Ontario due to the winds.

“Tomorrow it is saying we could get hundreds of outages in the province,” Spokesperson Nancy Clark told CP24.

“Hydro One is preparing its damage assessors along with lines and forestry crews to respond to any outages and emergencies that may occur from the damage that may be caused due to sustained high winds,” the advisory states.

Clark said crews are heading to the areas likely to be hardest hit by the winds.

“So we are looking at the path of where the storm could go and moving crews into those areas so we are ready to go.”

She said the Great Lake shorelines in southern Ontario may be at greatest risk, but the winds could hit farther north or south.

The warning states “damaging westerly winds” will develop following the passage of a “sharp cold front” on Sunday morning.

It says that the strong winds will then persist through Sunday night before gradually tailing off early Monday morning.

Clark said that once crews identify the cause of an outage, they will often have to wait until winds die down before starting the repair, for their own safety.

Complicating matters further, Environment Canada says that local snowfall amounts between two and five centimetres are possible between Sunday and early Monday morning. The weather agency says that “whiteout conditions” are possible as a result.

“Travel will become hazardous due to significant and sudden reduction to visibility,” the special weather statement warns.