Hydro One staff vote 87 per cent in favour of a new deal
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:45AM EDT
TORONTO -- Hydro One Inc. and the Power Workers' Union say the utility's frontline workers have voted 87 per cent in favour of a new two-year contract.
A tentative agreement had been reached in mid-April to replace a contract that expired at the end of March.
The utility and union began bargaining in January.
No details of the new contract have been released.
Both parties had agreed to a media blackout on the content of the negotiations.