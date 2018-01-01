

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Heavy snowfall and poor visibility has led to a series of crashes on Highway 400 between Barrie and Waubaushene, snarling traffic on the roadway.

Barrie Police say a number of collisions involving multiple cars occurred on the southbound Highway 400 near Duckworth Street. The crashes caused a backup stretching north to Line 3 in Oro Township.

Springwater Firefighters tweeted they were called to another crash involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes at Highway 400 and Highway 11.

A CP24 viewer said another series of collisions occurred at Highway 400 and Highway 12 in Waubaushene.

The viewer said she could see as many as two dozen vehicles in the ditch.