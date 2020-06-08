TORONTO -- A husband and wife who operated a daycare centre in Toronto have been charged in connection with the sexual assault of two young girls who were in their care.

The couple operated the centre near Caledonia Park Road and Davenport Road for the last 30 years, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Investigators allege that between 2017 and 2020, a 63-year-old man assaulted a now nine-year-old girl on multiple occasions. The same man, police say, allegedly sexually assaulted a now 11-year-old girl between the years of 2016 and 2020.

“The man’s wife became aware that her husband was sexually assaulting the girls,” police said in a news release issued on Monday. “She, as the primary babysitter entrusted to be in charge of the girls, endangered the health of the children, failed to protect them and failed to report the abuse.”

A suspect identified by police as Toronto resident Jose Dias was taken into custody on May 29 and was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault. He was further charged on June 3 with another count of all three offences, as well as an additional charge of making available sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years old, after the second victim came forward.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

Marie Alice Cruz, 60, of Toronto was also taken into custody on June 4 and charged with two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life and failing to report a child in need of protection.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2922 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.