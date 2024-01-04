Hundreds turn out for Toronto Zoo's winter job fair

Hundreds of people answered the call of the wild on Thursday at the Toronto Zoo’s winter job fair.

According to the zoo, nearly 400 people registered for the event, which runs until 2 p.m.

The job fair is being held fill dozens of positions this summer, including zookeepers, gardeners, and camp counsellors.

“We have just under 100 roles, 34 different positions and we think we're going to get a great amount of choice from the candidates we're seeing today, Dolf DeJong, the CEO of the zoo, told CTV News Toronto.

DeJong said representatives from all of the zoo’s departments took part in the job fair.

“It's a chance for all parties to see where they'll fit best, where they'll be able to really serve effectively and really be able to enjoy their experience,” he added.

There are about 250 full-time employees at the zoo, and about 400 seasonal staff members are hired every year.

“I'm in my third year of zoology. I'm really interested in wildlife and exotic animals and everything. I've done a lot of veterinary work and hands on stuff,” one prospective employee told CTV News at the event.

“I just see a ton of opportunities for jobs over the summer,” another person said. “It seems like a really great experience to work at the zoo.”

