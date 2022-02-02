Another major snowfall is expected to hit southern Ontario for several days just weeks after a historic blizzard ravaged parts of the province.

Environment Canada has released a weather advisory for the region, forecasting 10 to 20 centimeters of snow in the Greater Toronto Area.

Rain is expected to transition into snowfall in Toronto Wednesday afternoon and continue overnight before tapering in the morning. However, a lighter snowfall is expected to take over on Thursday.

The agency warns visibility will be reduced on the roads and encourages caution on icy and slippery surfaces, such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

The GTA is currently under a Winter weather travel advisory. Rain/Snow, ice pellets and some pockets of freezing rain changing over to snow, heaviest will be this afternoon into late this evening. Then winds, dropping temps, blowing snow into tomorrow morning. 10-20 cm possible. pic.twitter.com/ld5oy2rdvK — Michelle Jobin (@michellejobin) February 2, 2022

‘READY IN POSITION’

The City of Toronto said 600 snowplows, 360 sidewalk plows, 200 salt machines and 1,500 personnel are “ready in position,” strategically placed in anticipation for a multi-day snowfall.

“We're going to be salting the roads today as soon as the rain changes to freezing rain and will be doing that multiple times throughout the day,” Barbara Gray, general manager of Transportation Services, said on Wednesday.

“We expect to start plowing the roads and sidewalks as soon as the snow starts accumulating on the ground,” she added.

Gray said the city’s objective is to start the clearing effort this evening and continue overnight to get the roads ready for the morning commute.

Aligning with the city’s strategy during the previous snowfall, emergency transit routes will be ranked highest priority. Ensuring school zones, local roads, sidewalks, transit stops and bike lanes are safe will also be a key focus for the city.

More than two week after a historic blizzard rocked Toronto, Gray acknowledged that some neighbourhoods are still waiting for crews to clear their streets. She assured residents the residual issues will be addressed.