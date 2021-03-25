TORONTO -- Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near hydro towers in Mississauga.

Authorities said they were called to the Ninth Line and Argentina Road area just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call from someone who spotted the remains.

There is a significant police presence in the area.

Police have said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

- Ninth Line / Argentia Rd #Mississauga

- Found remains near hydro towers

- 11CIB currently investigating

- No further information at this time

- Will share more as we are able to

- R/C 9:24 am

- 21-0105690 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 25, 2021

This is a developing news story. More information to come.