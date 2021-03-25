Advertisement
Human remains found near hydro towers Mississauga, police say
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 11:37AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 25, 2021 11:55AM EDT
Police investigate after a body was discovered near hydro towers in Mississauga on March 25. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near hydro towers in Mississauga.
Authorities said they were called to the Ninth Line and Argentina Road area just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call from someone who spotted the remains.
There is a significant police presence in the area.
Police have said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.