

CTV News oronto





Police in Ontario say human remains found by the side of Highway 401 last week belong to a man who went missing from Toronto nearly two years ago.

Gary Weese was reported missing to Toronto police on Sept. 28, 2016.

His remains were found on Sunday while police were searching the Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue area for an unrelated investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police took over the case shortly after, as the remains were found next to a provincial highway.

A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday.

While the investigation is ongoing, OPP say foul play is not suspected at this time.