

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The human remains found in a basement apartment of an Oshawa home last week have been positively identified as that of a missing 18-year-old girl whose torso was found at the city’s lakefront four months prior.

Durham Regional Police officers were alerted to the remains of a female inside a home on McMillan Drive, near Bond and Centre Streets, on Dec. 29.

The results of a subsequent post-mortem examination, released today, has found that the remains belong to that of Rori Hache.

Back in September, Hache’s torso was found floating in the Oshawa lakefront by a fisherman. She had been reported missing by her family about a month prior and was last seen on Aug. 29.

While conducting a search of the McMillan Drive home, officers allegedly yielded a “suspicious package” which was later determined to be some sort of an explosive device. Officers proceeded to evacuate nearby homes while the police force’s explosive disposal unit safely detonated the package.

A 45-year-old suspect, believed to be the tenant of the home on McMillan Drive, was taken into custody at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Adam Jeffrey Strong, has been charged with one count of improper or indecent interference with a dead body.

Police previously said further examination was required to determine whether the incident would be classified as a homicide.

It’s not yet clear whether Hache and the suspect knew one another.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto back in November, Hache’s godmother said the family distributed rougly 1,000 flyers with the girl’s photo on it around Oshawa.

She described Hache as a “sweetheart” and “incredibly bright.”