

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after human remains were found in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in North York.

Authorities were called to the building, located at 105 Harrison Garden Boulevard in the Highway 401 and Yonge Street area, about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they were called after the building’s superintendent made the discovery in the garbage bin.

Investigators from the homicide unit are monitoring the situation but have not yet been called in to lead the investigation.

More to come.