TORONTO -- A Hudson's Bay store in North York is closed and a sign on its front door says its lease has been terminated after the company stopped paying rent.

Shoppers came across the signs at the Centerpoint Mall location, near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, on Sunday, a day before Peel Region and Toronto entered a lockdown, which shut down malls and indoor dining in the two COVID-19 hotspots.

The Centerpoint Mall location is not the only one struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson for the company said it is working with landlord partners across the country in hopes of sharing the losses incurred during the pandemic.

"We believe that there are fair solutions to be had as we recover from this public health crisis,” Hudson’s Bay Company told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

“In this instance, we are eager to reach a fair resolution, just as we have done with other landlord partners."

Most recently, a Quebec judge ordered Hudson's Bay Company to pay rent at several of its department stores in the province and a Hudson’s Bay department store in B.C. was reportedly shuttered for non-payment of rent.

An Ontario judge also ordered the company to pay half the rent owing at a Richmond Hill, Ont., store location in order to prevent eviction at that site.