How to watch the Mississauga mayoral debate tonight

    Candidates vying to be Mississauga’s next mayor are squaring off on Wednesday night for a key debate hosted by the United Way Greater Toronto. Here is what you need to know about the debate:

    Where and when is it happening?

    The debate begins at 7 p.m. on May 29 and will be held at Sheridan College’s Hazel McCallion Campus.

    Who is participating?

    Leading candidates Alvin Tedjo, Brian Crombie, Dipika Damerla, Stephen Dasko, and George Tavares are expected to attend. Frontrunner Carolyn Parrish will not be attending the debate, organizers say.

    What topics are on the agenda?

    Organizers said that the debate will offer leading candidates a platform to “discuss their visions for the future of Mississauga.”

    “The collaborative effort to organize the debate brings together community, education, and business sectors and their shared interest of building a shared prosperity and community wellbeing, in Mississauga’s future,” a news release about the debate read.

    Where to watch?

    CP24 will have special coverage of the debate beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be streamed live on CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca.

