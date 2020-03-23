TORONTO -- The federal and provincial governments want everyone who can stay home to stay home, but at some point you will have to leave your home for essentials.

But there are some helpful tips from experts to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you pumping gas, going to a bank machine or grocery shopping, you could be exposed to surfaces that could potentially expose you to the coronavirus.

“While this coronavirus appears to be primarily spread when people cough or sneeze and respiratory droplets land on those nearby, research suggests it may survive on surfaces made from a variety of materials, for hours or even days,” Sana Mujahid with Consumer Report said.

Experts are recommending people avoid touching surfaces with your fingers, and instead use something else like a pen to press an elevator button, ATM keypad or a touchscreen.

“If you can’t avoid touching a high-touch surface, you can also carry tissues with you, and use them to grab a doorknob or handrail,” Mujahid said.

“Just be sure to throw them away right after using. Another option is using your sleeve to cover your hand or finger.”

Experts say that smartphone may not be a public surface, but it too can harbor bacteria, viruses and other germs. Clean it often with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe as well as wiping down your TV remotes, experts advise..

After all the previous steps are taken, again people are advised to wash their hands as soon as they can and avoid touching their faces.