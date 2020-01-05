TORONTO -- Golf instructors say that athletes don’t have to wait until the summer to improve their swing.

J. Michel Lee, a certified golf instructor at Target Golf in Thornhill, says that if golfers want to work on their swing this winter, they should work on strengthening their core. Pilates and aerobic exercises can make a big difference, Lee says.

Lee also said that golfers should consider booking time at an indoor range and to participate in simulated golf games.

“Imagine you are playing the real game,” Lee says. “It is really good practice for your long and short game.”

CPGA golf instructor Anna Kim said that golfers should also remember to stretch, as muscles can get tight in the winter months.

“We definitely want to get that loosened up a bit,” she said. “That means stretching shoulders, arms and your hips,”

When the golf season returns in the spring, Lee recommended keeping the driver in the bag the first time out. He also suggested hitting irons so your body gets use to the motion of the swing.