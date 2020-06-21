TORONTO -- When the COVID-19 pandemic put elective surgeries on hold, it raised concerns for expecting parents in Canada looking for an in-utero surgery that can repair Spina Bifida.

The Ontario Fetal Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital in partnership with the Hospital for Sick Children is the only place in the country that performs the procedure, which was paused for several weeks.

This winter Amanda and Devon Allenby of Chilliwack, B.C. learned their unborn son had the condition, a structural defect of a baby’s central nervous system that occurs while a fetus is still inside the womb.

“We were told because of COVID we were not going to be able to have fetal surgery,” Amanda said. “Don’t put your hopes up, it’s not going to happen.”

To overcome the challenge, the medical team started virtual appointments for the first time, which helped prepare Amanda for the surgery as soon it could resume.

With fear of the novel coronavirus spreading she made the trip from B.C. and stayed in Toronto for 20 days, and ended up having the surgery May 7.

Dr. Greg Ryan is the head of the fetal medicine program at Mount Sinai Hospital and the Ontario Fetal Centre.

Ryan said Amanda was the first patient to have the surgery post the COVID-19 pause partly because the centre managed to connect with the couple online.

“In Amanda’s case she had met the nurses, she had met the neurosurgeons,” Ryan said.“ It put her way ahead.”

“She was way more comfortable than landing in Toronto where she’d never been before.”

The Allenbys said although their son isn’t out of the woods 100 per cent, he is doing well, and will be born at the end of July.

“It’s one less procedure he’s going to have to go through and I’m super thankful to the doctors and physicians who were able to accept Amanda and get it done for her,” Devon said. “A huge weight lifted off our shoulders.”

“I think one of the good things that’s come out of COVID if you like, is our facility now with virtual consultation. We see patients from all over the country. They may fly for six or eight hours to come and see us. We are not going to do that. Even post-COVID we will have all of these consults virtually. They’ll meet the specialists, they’ll know who they are coming to see.”

The difference in-utero surgery can make

Ryan said the surgery involves opening the mother’s stomach and taking the baby out of womb.

Three years ago two-year-old Eiko was the first baby to undergo the surgery in Canada.

Prior to the procedure, mother Romeila Son said she was told Eiko faced paralysis, living in a wheelchair and brain damage.

“Now she’s doing great. She’s walking around, chasing her brothers around the house, talking, knows her abcs, her shapes,” Son said.

Ryan said Spina Bifida is one of the most common abnormalities that kids can have, with about 200-250 cases appearing every year in Canada.

Not all babies are candidates to have the in-utero surgery, but based on studies the ones that have it do better than babies who have it post-birth, he said.

“More of them could walk, there were fewer who needed a shunt, which is a little tube that drains the fluid from the brain and there were fewer of them who had their brain being dragged down into the spinal, through the opening of the bottom of the skull which happens with Sprina Bifida,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he is just one member of the team that makes the surgery possible, which involved nurses, neurosurgeons, cardiologists and social workers, to name a few.