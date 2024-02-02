How a 25-year-old created a crypto kingdom before it crashing down
It’s been more than two years since the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called "crypto king" came crashing down in the form of a bankruptcy worth north of $40 million.
He’s been kidnapped and tortured in that time, but he’s also back to worldwide jet setting and burning rubber in extravagant sports cars without a single criminal charge in connection to the scheme restricting his movements.
Here’s a look at how these developments have unraveled and what could be coming next for the 25-year-old:
August 2022
On Aug. 9, 2022, Aiden Pleterski, a 23-year-old so-called "crypto king" from Whitby, Ont., was declared bankrupt by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
But only $2.2 million of assets were seized, including two McLarens, two BMWs and a Lamborghini, despite allegedly owing at least $35 million to more than 150 investors.
October 2022
A bankruptcy trustee report published in October 2022 detailed Pleterski was almost arrested twice for refusing to hand over a diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone.
Aiden Pleterski is seen standing beside a Lamborghini in an image posted on social media.
Court documents allege Pleterski’s associate, 26-year-old Colin Murphy, was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme.
December 2022
In early December 2022, Pleterski was allegedly abducted from downtown Toronto, tortured and beaten for about three days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom.
Aiden Pleterski, a self-described crypto king from Whitby, Ont., is seen after a kidnapping (left) and in a prior image on a private jet (right).
July 2023
On July 17, four people were arrested for kidnapping and torturing Pleterski, including a 39-year-old Toronto man who had invested more than $740,000, court documents show. Video emerged of Pleterski apologizing to investors while battered and bruised during the kidnapping. It's unclear if he was under duress while the footage was taken or where the video was recorded.
The investor who sunk $740,000 into Pleterski’s operation and allegedly kidnapped Pleterski asserted his innocence and has been released on bail for $10,000.
Akil Heywood (left) and Aiden Pleterski (right) seen in undated photos (Supplied/ Instagram).
On July 21, a fifth suspect was charged in connection with the December kidnapping of Pleterski.
Another feeder fund that funneled $4 million to Pleterski, based in Chatham, Ont., is uncovered when a 31-year-old mother launches a class action lawsuit alleging Banknote Capital operated a close to $14 million Ponzi scheme.
Banknote Capital's Ryan Rumble (left) and self-described 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski (right).
September 2023
Pleterski starts travelling the world on mystery money in September, venturing as far as Australia, despite his status as a bankrupt 25-year-old who allegedly operated a large scale investment scam.
- 'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
December 2023
A judge rules in favour of an NBA player who bought the $8M Burlington mansion previously occupied by Pleterski after receiving threats from people looking for the so-called crypto king – ultimately nullifying the purchase of the house.
In December, an Ontario judge ordered the arrest of Pleterski’s Chatham associate, Ryan Rumble, after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to Canada’s 12-man roster for the team’s World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is shown at the FIBA international men's World Cup basketball qualifying action against Dominican Republic, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
February 2024
On February 2, 2024, the first criminal charge was laid in connection with Pleterski’s alleged Ponzi scheme. Colin Murphy, 27, was declared in contempt of court, and ordered to repay $120,000 to an investor.
A video presented as evidence in court showed Murphy refusing to surrender an iPhone after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court ordered search last January.
Colin Murphy walks out of an Oshawa courthouse while W5's Avery Haines asks him questions about an upcoming sentencing.
In a W5 exclusive on Feb. 3, an investor who handed Pleterski $75,000 said she does not believe Pleterski is the mastermind orchestrating the investment scheme synonymous with his name.
Toronto Top Stories
-
TIMELINE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating base for Iranian commandos, just after America and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Minister sorry for 'crappy piece of land' remark that angered pro-Palestinian groups
B.C. Premier David Eby says Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson needs to "repair the damage" caused by her comments that Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," angering pro-Palestinian groups and triggering calls for her resignation.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
At least 28 people died when shelling hit a bakery in Russian-occupied Ukraine
Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP's dominant front-runner
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
Ukrainian foreign minister will be 'more than happy' if war is won this year
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
Allison Russell, Drake and sound mixer Serban Ghenea lead Canadian Grammy contenders
Folk singer Allison Russell and rapper Drake head to the Grammy Awards today as two of the leading Canadian contenders.
Risk of dementia nearly three times higher one year after stroke: study
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Here are the Grammy nominees from Montreal for tonight's show
Five artists based in or from Montreal are up for Grammy nominations tonight at the 66th annual awards show. Rufus Wainwright, Allison Russel, William Shatner and multi-award-winning composer Yannick Nézet-Séguin all up for trophies again.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec girl found safe after Amber Alert
The missing child from Repentigny was found safe and sound after an amber alert was issued.
-
Quebec solidaire relaunches its solidarity pact to support first-time home buyers
On the sidelines of Saturday's demonstration against Bill 31, Quebec solidaire's (QS) MNA responsible for housing Andrés Fontecilla issued a news release re-launching one of the components of QS's Solidarity Pact for first-time buyers: mandatory disclosure of simultaneous promises to purchase the same property.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in 'serious' collision Saturday
Just after 6pm Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline.
-
'I'll try my best and bring home medals for London': Buy a donut, help Special Olympians compete
Kathleen Mills has bowled her way from London, Ont. all the way to Calgary, Alta. The 35-year-old five-pin bowler will be attending her first Special Olympics National Winter Games at the end of February.
-
Knights beat the Attack in a shootout Saturday
The London Knights began a three game road trip in Owen Sound Saturday night with a the Attack looking to Keep London from starting a new win streak
Kitchener
-
Memorial bonspiel raises funds and awareness for youth mental health
The Elmira event is bringing curlers of all ages together in memory of a teen who passed too soon.
-
Woman prepares to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro after donating kidney
A Bright, Ont. woman is getting ready for the hike of a lifetime.
-
Police searching for female after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for a female after a stabbing that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Northern Ontario
-
Citizens organize own search for missing Sudbury councillor
Dozens of volunteer head off in all parts of the city and beyond as part of a citizens search team looking for missing Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Wikwemikong man charged with 1st-degree murder following fatal stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury's Donovan community Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Here's why the Ottawa City Hall flags are half-mast on Sunday
The flags in front of the Ottawa City Hall will be lowered to half-mast on Sunday, Feb. 4 in honour of local politician and businessman Brian McGarry.
-
Kanata man charged with impaired driving after hitting guardrail, injuring passenger
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old Kanata man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 early Sunday morning.
-
Injured hiker rescued from west Ottawa trail after fall
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped rescue an injured hiker from a west Ottawa trail on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Snowmobilers sidestep the present to appreciate the past
It has not been a winter of fun for snowmobilers
-
Local hunters charged after shooting moose from motorboat
Three men from Chatham-Kent and Essex have been fined thousands of dollars after shooting a moose from a motorboat while on a hunt in northern Ontario in October of 2022.
-
'Families building bonds': Knobby's Kids enjoys record enrollment
Knobby's Kids, a free hockey and skating program, joined up with the Windsor Spitfires for a free skate Saturday afternoon at the WFCU Centre.
Barrie
-
Winter events adapt as mild temperatures persist in Simcoe County
The sunny conditions and mild temperatures have forced several winter events in the region to adapt this weekend by moving from ice to pavement or outdoors to indoors.
-
Lieutenant-governor helping to kick off Orillia Winter Games
The Sunshine City is getting set for the return of the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, with a high-profile guest coming to help with the kickoff.
-
Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents
Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes
As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days.
-
New Brunswick Weightlifting Championships qualifier brings out athletes from 17 to 77 years old
While it might look like pure strength is at the heart of weightlifting, New Brunswick athletes show that it really starts with unwavering determination.
-
Pancake breakfast kicks off Winter Carnival in Riverview, N.B.
Riverview’s Winter Carnival is officially in full swing with the Bethel Presbyterian Church helping kick off the first full day of festivities with its annual pancake breakfast.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of Albertans protest ‘uninformed’ provincial gender policies
Hundreds of Albertans took to the streets in Calgary and Edmonton Saturday to show their support for the transgender community.
-
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
-
Police investigating shooting and crash in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired along 42 Avenue S.E.
Winnipeg
-
Dozens take part in world’s longest-running racquetball tournament in Winnipeg
The world’s longest-running racquetball tournament is on in Winnipeg this weekend.
-
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to two Friday evening fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Friday evening following a pair of fires that began less than an hour apart.
Vancouver
-
'He's a monster': Family outraged man who killed stepmom granted day parole
The family of a woman murdered by her stepson in Langley is outraged that the killer was granted day parole and will be living in the same community as some of the victim’s relatives.
-
Burnaby residents asked to check sheds as search for missing man continues
Police are asking residents of a Burnaby neighbourhood to check their yards, sheds and garages as the search for a missing 46-year-old man continues.
-
Senior killed in Abbotsford crash, other driver detained: police
An 84-year-old man has died after a “serious motor vehicle collision” in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds protest UCP's gender policies, call narrative 'misinformed, untrue and unjust'
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
-
'I'm really proud': Teens assist cancer research with basketball tournament
Hundreds of young students were in Edmonton Saturday for one of the largest Junior High School basketball tournaments in Western Canada.