

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A woman, a teenager, and two young boys were rushed to hospital following a house fire near Midland late Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. at a home on Nielsen Road in Tay Township.

Police say when crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and there were reports of people trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to get inside the house and rescue a mother and one of her children.

Police say a 44-year-old woman, as well as two boys, ages 11 and 7, sustained serious injuries following the fire and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

All four victims were taken to Toronto-area hospital trauma centres for treatment.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.