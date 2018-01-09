House fire near Midland injures woman, teen and two young boys
Four people were injured in a fire near Midland on Monday night. (Rob Cooper/ CTV News Barrie)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 6:43AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 1:02PM EST
A woman, a teenager, and two young boys were rushed to hospital following a house fire near Midland late Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. at a home on Nielsen Road in Tay Township.
Police say when crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and there were reports of people trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to get inside the house and rescue a mother and one of her children.
Police say a 44-year-old woman, as well as two boys, ages 11 and 7, sustained serious injuries following the fire and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
All four victims were taken to Toronto-area hospital trauma centres for treatment.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.