TORONTO -- The city is extending hours at eight pools today amid unrelenting hot and humid weather in Toronto.

The pools at Alex Duff, Alexander Park, Giovanni Caboto, McGregor, Monarch, Parkway Forest, Smithfield, and Sunnyside will be open until 11:45 p.m. to help residents stay cool during the heat wave.

Toronto is currently under a heat warning and Environment Canada is calling for a high of 32 C today but it will feel closer to 38 with the humidity. The national weather agency is calling for even hotter weather on Wednesday. Toronto is expected to see humidex values of up to 42 tomorrow.

“Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday and possibly extending into Thursday,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.”

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water and to stay in shaded areas when outdoors.

The city will see a return to more seasonable temperatures on Friday with a high of 25 C.