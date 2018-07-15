

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The city’s medical officer of health has issued a heat warning for Toronto as hot and humid weather continues in Toronto.

The warning comes one day after Environment Canada issued its own advisory on the heat.

Environment Canada says on Sunday and Monday, high temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with humidex values near 40.

Overnight, the temperatures are only expected to drop to the low 20s.

“During a Heat Warning, members of the public are encouraged to visit family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated adults and seniors who are at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness, to make sure they are cool and drinking plenty of fluids,” the city’s heat warning reads.

“In addition to swimming pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping malls, Toronto has 180 air-conditioned community centres and local libraries in neighbourhoods across the city. For people experiencing homelessness, TTC tokens are available at several drop-ins throughout the city to be used to get to cool places.”

The city also advises people to wear loose light-coloured, breathable clothing and stay in the shade or use an umbrella when outdoors.

Residents are also encouraged to reschedule outdoor activities or plan them for cooler parts of the day.