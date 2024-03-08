Hot Docs film festival under financial pressure, organization president says

Canada's largest documentary film festival says it faces financial pressures that have put its future in jeopardy.

Hot Docs says the Toronto festival reached peak attendance in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge setback and recovery has been slow.

In an email seeking financial support from audiences, the non-profit organization's president says they've reduced overhead costs while continuing to operate, but are running out of cash.

Marie Nelson says the organization has also sought help from all levels of government, various foundations and corporate partners.

This year's festival is set to begin April 25, and the organization also offers year-round programming at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.

Hot Docs was founded in 1993, and presents more than 200 films each year.