Hot day in store for southern Ontario as meteorologists warn of potential tornado in Ottawa

It's going to be a hot, steamy day in southern Ontario Thursday.

Heat alerts are in effect for most areas west of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including Hamilton and Niagara, where it could feel as hot as 40 with the humidex.

"Extreme heat continues to bake southwestern Ontario and is spilling into the GTA today," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

The hot weather also comes with a chance of thunderstorms.

"The first of a couple of cold fronts will push through midday today, possibly triggering a few showers over the GTA between 11-2:30 p.m.," Coulter said. "Clearing will ensue behind the cold front this afternoon and a drier wind will pick up late in the day and through the evening."

Environment Canada said storms are expected to cut the heat in some areas.

“While hot and humid conditions will persist today, locales that receive showers and thunderstorms may be slightly cooler,” the weather agency noted in a heat warning issued for the City of Hamilton. “Conditions will improve this evening.”

The extreme heat is expected to subside Friday, though it will still be warm, with a high of 26 C, feeling closer to 30 with the humidex.

“Much less humid and more manageable weather for Friday. The weekend will be cooler with loads of sunshine,” Coulter said. “A few showers arrive on Monday with warmer winds returning by midweek.”

Highs of 19 C and 20 C are expected Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

CONDITIONS RIPE FOR 'LIKELY TORNADO' IN OTTAWA

Meanwhile, Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents have been been warned to monitor weather warnings on Thursday.

Meteorologist told CTV News Ottawa that conditions will provide "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado."

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project issued a tweet Wednesday saying its Day 2 outlook has meteorologists "expecting sufficient ingredients to come together in parts of (eastern) Ontario and (southern) Quebec (Thursday) for a 'Likely Tornado' threat."

