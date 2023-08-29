Hospital worker charged after patient sexually assaulted twice in Toronto ER

A man employed as a personal care worker at various hospitals across the Toronto area has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient in the emergency department on two occasions.

In a release issued Tuesday morning, Toronto police said officers with the service responded to a call for a sexual assault on May 26 in the area of Bathurst and Dundas streets.

Investigators allege that the personal care worker sexually assaulted a male patient who had attended the emergency department for medical assistance twice – once in their room, and once in the bathroom.

On Aug. 3, police arrested 39-year-old Toronto resident Islam Elmajbri and charged him with two counts of sexual assault.

The charges have not yet been tested in court.

According to police, Elmajbri has been recently employed in “various hospitals” across the GTA and investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim, or has additional information on the alleged incident, is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by phone at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.