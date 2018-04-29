Horwath to launch campaign at event today
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath addresses supporters at a rally in Toronto on Monday, April 16, 2018, as she unveils her party's platform for the forthcoming provincial election. A new poll suggests the outcome of Ontario's election will come down to which leader, rather than which party, can win voters' confidence, with Andrea Horwath the top challenger to Doug Ford.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 1:39PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 1:44PM EDT
HAMILTON -- Ontario's New Democrat leader officially launched what her party is promising to be "the biggest campaign" in its history on Sunday, less than six weeks ahead of a provincial election.
At an event featuring community leaders, other legislators and Tom Wilson of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Andrea Horwath was nominated as a candidate in her riding of Hamilton Centre.
June's vote marks the third election in which Horwath has led the NDP.
Horwath released her party's fully costed platform earlier in April, promising free child care for families earning less than $40,000 and a boost to hospital budgets if elected.
She reiterated those promises at Sunday's launch, once again presenting the NDP as an alternative to the governing Liberals and the Opposition Progressive Conservatives.
She also reminded prospective voters of her promise to bring Hydro One back into public hands.
But the party has projected five consecutive deficits to pay for its plan, with a $3.3 billion shortfall in 2018-2019 falling to $1.9 billion by 2022-2023.