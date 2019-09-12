Horsing around: York police wrangle more than a dozen horses, donkeys that blocked road
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 2:42PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 5:00PM EDT
York police officers spent their Thursday afternoon rallying up at least a dozen horses and a couple of donkeys who had briefly blocked a roadway in the Township of King.
Officers were called to Jane Street, near 17th Side Road, around 12:55 p.m. after a passerby spotted the animals.
The person who reported the animals managed to chorale them off the road into a nearby field before officers arrived at the scene, police said.
York Regional Police rally more than a dozen horses that had briefly blocked Jane Street on Sept. 12, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)
Aerial video footage of the area showed at least 19 horses and two donkeys grazing from the field. At one point, an officer went up to what appeared to be a docile pony, crouched down and petted it.
In a tweet about the incident, York police warned residents in the area to watch their speed and not to “hoof it down Jane Street.” They then said that the horses “outnumbered the officers at the scene.”
Staff with the Vaughan Animal Control was notified of the incident.
At around 2 p.m., police said that the owners of the horses had been found and they would be “working to get their horses safely back to their pasture.”
Police say they are not sure how the animals got to the area in the first place.