Hood of car flies onto TTC tracks delaying subway service
The hood of a car flew onto TTC tracks near Wilson Station causing a delay on Monday morning.
The transit commission said the flying object came from a collision on the Allen Expressway, resulting in delays at the Wilson Yard ahead of rush hour.
After the incident, there was no service running between Sheppard West and Lawrence West with shuttle buses running instead around 5:40 a.m.
“Service is building now, but there may be gaps in the early morning, particularly along the west branch of Line 1,” TTC media relations wrote in a social media post just before 7 a.m.
DEVELOPING
Decision expected in sex workers' Charter challenge of criminal prostitution laws
BREAKING | Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
BREAKING | Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed “numerous times” in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
Military officials are searching for an F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina after a ‘mishap’ forced the pilot to eject
The military is searching for an F-35 fighter jet near Charleston, South Carolina, after its pilot ejected Sunday afternoon, according to military officials.
Ukraine fires 6 deputy defence ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Six Ukrainian deputy defence ministers were fired Monday following the dismissal two weeks ago of Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a corruption scandal, officials said, as heavy fighting continued in the east.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Maritimes are reeling after the arrival of post-tropical storm Lee, Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and BMO is ending its auto finance business.
Loto-Quebec surprised at Montreal public health's opposition to video gaming machines at Bell Centre
Loto-Quebec is surprised that Montreal public health recommended against the proposed plan to install around 300 video lottery terminals at Taverne 1909, a four-storey building next to the Bell Centre.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be in New York for climate week
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be in New York for Climate Week, which is being held there until Sunday. Plante will participate, as co-president, in a meeting of the steering committee of the C40 network, which brings together cities engaged in the ecological transition.
Montreal developer repurposes staircase space to create tiny homes amid housing crisis
Across the country, housing spaces are limited, particularly in bustling downtown neighbourhoods – a challenge that is leading some developers and tenants to repurpose overlooked spaces into unconventional homes, such as a Montreal project turning staircases into tiny housing units.
LIVE FROM COURT
Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.
$4,000 in tools, other items allegedly stolen from Lucan, Ont. garage
Middlesex County OPP is investigating after about $4,000 in tools and other items were stolen from a garage overnight Friday.
Assault with a weapon charge laid after downtown Simcoe fight
One person has been arrested after a verbal argument turned violent in downtown Simcoe Friday.
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The future appears uncertain for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. In an email, the organization said it would not be 'commencing our season this week' and no events appear on their online calendar.
-
Ontario elementary teachers hold strike votes between today and Oct. 17
Teachers in Ontario's public elementary schools are set to start voting today on whether they want to give their union a strike mandate.
Double fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17
Two people have died and two others are in hospital after a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17 in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning, police say.
Another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont., one passenger killed, driver charged
A 39-year-old from southern Ontario has died in the northeastern following an ATV crash involving an impaired driver on Saturday, police say.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
NEW THIS MORNING
RCDSB students receive free Chromebook laptops
Thousands of students in the Renfrew County District School Board have received a free laptop for schoolwork.
Showers to start the week
After overnight rain, more showers are possible Monday afternoon.
Canada Army Run brings in $200,000 to support Canadian soldiers and veterans
The 16th annual Canada Army Run took over downtown Ottawa on Sunday. This year's run, with almost 13,000 participants, raised more than $200,000 for Soldier On and Support Our Troops.
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias returns to Caesars Windsor
A popular comedian is returning to Caesars Windsor after a sold out show there last year.
‘She changed my life’: Legendary Canadian singer in Windsor to honour friend Rosalie Trombley
Burton Cummings credits former Big 8 CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley with jump starting the iconic Canadian band The Guess Who.
Environment Canada issues heavy rainfall warning in Central Ontario
Environment Canada has posted a heavy rainfall warning for Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Clean-up efforts underway in Halifax after post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee left behind debris, damaged property and power outages for many to clean up in Halifax.
Some Nova Scotia schools closed following post-tropical storm Lee
Some schools in Nova Scotia are closed Monday morning due to power outages following post-tropical storm Lee.
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
Calgary hosts global oil-producing nations at 24th World Petroleum Congress
Hundreds of executives and government officials from oil-producing nations around the world are gathering in Calgary this week, against the backdrop of growing global pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
19-year-old charged in Marlborough CTrain station death
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in Marlborough Saturday night.
3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
Sturgeon Creek crash sends 2 to hospital
A Sunday night crash in Winnipeg’s Sturgeon Creek area sent two people to the hospital.
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in Winnipeg
Hundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
Manitoba party leaders square off in 90-minute radio debate this morning
Voters in Manitoba can listen to party leaders go head-to-head-to-head this morning in a radio debate.
Top doctor talks drug decriminalization at start of B.C. municipalities convention
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be discussing drug decriminalization and public drug use in the opening session of the annual Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver.
1 week after triple stabbing, Chinatown community remains resilient and hopeful for positive change
One week after an unprovoked attack in Vancouver's Chinatown, many in the community are still struggling to cope, but remain resilient and hopeful that a positive change is on the horizon.
Canadian icon's legacy still felt 43 years later at annual Terry Fox Run
Thousands across Canada hit the pavement today to pay tribute to Terry Fox, while raising money for vital cancer research.
Josh Classen's forecast: Air quality improves and cooler air moves in
Smoke continues to be an issue in many areas around the province, but some of the smokiest conditions look to be in the Edmonton area and eastern Alberta.
RCMP ask for help finding robbery suspects in northern Alberta
RCMP are asking the public to help find two men wanted for a robbery and a firearms offence near Cadotte Lake.
Sunday morning fire in Leduc displaces 3 families, knocks out power
Three families have been displaced by a fire in Leduc early Sunday morning.