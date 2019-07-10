

Web staff, CTV News Toronto





Indy race cars will be speeding around the city’s west end over the next few days but for every other driver, getting around may get a little slower.

A series of road closures for this weekend’s Honda Indy will go into effect starting today, including a significant portion of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

As a result of the closures, the city is warning drivers to expect delays of up to one hour on the Gardiner Expressway during the morning and afternoon rush hours on Thursday and Friday, as well as delays of up to 30 minutes at all other times.

The city also says that “severe delays” are likely on the TTC’s 501 Queen and 504 streetcar lines and GO bus routes 16, 21 and 31.

Here is a full list of the closures:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive, beginning at 8 p.m.

Southbound Strachan Avenue from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, beginning at noon

Practices for the Honda Indy will begin on Friday with the big race scheduled for 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Roads are expected to be reopened by 11 p.m. on Sunday.