TORONTO -- Police have identified a 51-year-old man who died after he was intentionally struck by a taxi van in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive, south of Sandalwood Parkway East, around 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

The victim, identified by police as Brampton resident Balvinder Bains, was rushed from the scene to a hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Police said that Bains was intentionally struck down following an apparent dispute.

Video footage taken from an area resident’s home security camera, which appears to show the incident, began to circulate on social media Thursday. In the video, a man is seen standing next to a vehicle and appears to be speaking with the driver. The driver is then seen in the video appearing to reverse before accelerating towards the victim and running him over.

Investigators said at the time that they were aware of the video but were “not able to speak about it” as it may become evidence.

A 53-year-old man from Brampton, identified by police as Amarjit Lamba, was taken into custody for second-degree murder in connection with the incident on Thursday.

He appeared in court on Friday morning and is scheduled to appear again via video link on Jan. 2.