Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood.

Officers were first called to Hertford Avenue, near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, for a “medical call” sometime this morning.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age has not been provided.

Little else is known about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have no information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Detectives are on scene now conducting an investigation.

More to come…