TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is investigating after one person was killed and two others sustained serious injuries following a shooting in Toronto's Brookhaven neighbourhood.

It happened near Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police say they were called to the area of reports of multiple gunshots and when officers arrived on scene, three people were found with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics say two men were transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead following the shooting.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.