TORONTO -- Members of the York Regional Police Service’s homicide unit have taken over an investigation into a fatal house fire in Markham that claimed the lives of two children.

On May 17 shortly before 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Bur Oak Avenue for a reported fire.

Police say a family of five lived at the home and two boys, ages 6 and 14, were transported to hospital in critical condition along with their 41-year-old mother.

The children’s father was away at the time of the fire, police say, and a 12-year-old boy, who was initially unaccounted for, was later found dead inside.

More than two months after the fire, the six-year boy, who was receiving treatment in hospital, also died from his injuries.

Family members have identified the two brothers as 12-year-old as Aran Hamid and six-year-old as Zheer Hamid.

Police say the fire was deemed to be suspicious following an investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and as a result, the homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any information on the cause and origin of the fire.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the house fire to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.