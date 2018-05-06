Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in city's east end
One person is dead after a stabbing near Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 6:10AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 6, 2018 8:18AM EDT
One male is dead following a stabbing in the city’s east end, Toronto police confirm.
The incident occurred in the area of Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.
The age of the victim has not been released.
Police have also not provided any information on possible suspects.
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is now leading the investigation.