HAMILTON -- Hamilton’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Officers responded to a residence on Tragina Avenue South, near Main Street East and Kenilworth Avenue on Sunday night.

Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male and a female.

The cause of the deaths is unknown.

On Monday morning, police said the homicide unit has taken over the case.

CP24 spoke to a resident in the area who said the street was filled with first responders Sunday night.

“We saw a number of police cruisers come through really quickly and we were wondering what’s going on? And then the whole street was lit up and totally closed off. It was just super close to us,” Paul Cipolla said.

Some residents told CP24 that an older woman and her son lived in the residence.

One neighbour, who identified himself as Dallas, said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

“It’s something you definitely don’t expect. I’ve met them a few times. We’ve been over there talking to them, they have a dog, we have a dog as well. We’ve gone on play dates and nothing’s ever seemed different or anything like that,” he said.

Dallas added that the incident is out of the ordinary for the quiet, residential area.

“We never have cops on this street, we never have any issues. Everybody on the street pretty much knows each other by name.”

Police said it is early in the investigation and no further details about the incident have been released.